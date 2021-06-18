14 minutes ago

Majeed Ashimeru has signed a contract with Anderlecht until 2025.

Like last season, the attacking midfielder will play with the number 18.

Majeed Ashimeru, who was loaned to RSC Anderlecht by RB Salzburg during the last winter transfer window, is now officially a Mauve.

Majeed was able to convince the technical staff of his qualities during his loan spell, and also felt at home at Sporting himself.

RSCA will now definitively take over the 23-year-old Ghanaian from the Austrian club.

Peter Verbeke: "Despite a difficult integration due to Covid and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us.

He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons."