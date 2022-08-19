1 hour ago

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has sealed a transfer move to Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta after departing French Ligue 1 Strasbourg this summer on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract.

The 31-year-old striker has signed a two-year contract with his new side after reaching terms with the club and passing his medicals

An official statement from the club read: “Anorthosis Famagusta announces the signing of a contract with footballer Abdul Majeed Waris. The agreement lasts until the summer of 2024.

“We welcome the footballer to our team and wish him every success with the "Phoenix" on his chest,”

The Ghanaian striker struggled last season for playtime at Strasbourg as he made just 16 appearances with a total time of 334 minutes and scored 2 goals

Majeed Waris has in the past played for Nantes on loan from FC Porto in 2018 and also had stints with Valenciennes FC, Spartak Moscow, BK Häcken among others