1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Abdul Majeed Waris has finally been rescued from the football hell he was in at Portuguese giants FC Porto by French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

The French Ligue 1 outfit have been among a number of French sides who have been courting the Ghanaian striker but have now won the race for his signature.

Waris will join Strasbourg on an initial six month loan deal with an option to buy for a fee of €2 million.

The Ghanaian was frozen out of the first team at the Portuguese giants FC Porto where he was training and playing with the reserves after returning from a loan spell at FC Nantes.

Waris will be playing for his fourth French Ligue side having represented Valenciennes, FC Lorient and FC Nantes in the past.