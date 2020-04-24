1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC have completed the signing of former Great Olympics striker Abel Manomey on a two-year deal.

The Dawu based side announced the completion of the deal on Tuesday via a club official statement

"Dreams Football Club is delighted to announce that Striker Abel Manomey has made his relationship with Dreams official after signing a two year contract with the club", a club statement read.

"This comes after the player passed his mandatory medical assessment last week", the statement added.

The Still Believe Lads announced earlier this month they had agreed personal terms with the former Olympics goal poacher, subject to medical assessment.

Abel has now passed the mandatory medical assessment and has officially signed a two-year contract with the club.

He told Dreams media “It’s an honor to be at Dreams FC after being with Olympics for 3 years, I am here for a new challenge. I love the uniqueness of the club and it’s a good environment for me.”