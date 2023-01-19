2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed midfielder Rashid Nortey on a free transfer after he departed Medeama.

Rashid has penned two and a half-deal after running down his contract with Medeama SC.

The new Kotoko midfielder has spent the last six seasons with fellow Premier League side Medeama but has now ended his six-year association with the club.

Nortey joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in an outstanding spell in Tarkwa.

Both parties agreed to go separate ways following the expiration of the midfielder’s contract.

He joined for an initial three-year deal in 2017 and renewed his contract by a further three years in 2020.

The midfield dynamo is hugely reveled in Tarkwa and extremely popular with the club’s supporters.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to serve this great club for six years. I am happy with my contribution and leave with my chest high,” he told medeamsc.org

“A big thank you to club president, the board, management, my teammates and more importantly the fans for their unwavering support.

“I wish the club well and hope for better things for them in the years ahead.”

Rashid Nortey was voted Medeama Player of the Season in 2021.