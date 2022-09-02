2 hours ago

Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen has officially announced the signing of Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The 32year old midfielder has been training on his on for almost a year now despite being contracted to Chinese side Shenzhen FC.

Wakaso had been training with Qatari side Al Ain before sealing the transfer switch to the Belgian club.

"Welcome @WakasoBobby The 70-time Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso will play for KAS Eupen until the end of this season. The 32-years-old midfielder is on loan from Chinese first division club @FcShenzhen" the club wrote on the Twitter handle

It will be a return to active football and Europe after a while in China.

Wakaso has played for a lot of clubs in Europe in the past with most of them in Spain having played for Las Palmas, Espanyol among others.

He will be hoping for a place in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.