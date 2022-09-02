Belgium Jupiler Pro League side KAS Eupen has officially announced the signing of Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.
The 32year old midfielder has been training on his on for almost a year now despite being contracted to Chinese side Shenzhen FC.
Wakaso had been training with Qatari side Al Ain before sealing the transfer switch to the Belgian club.
"Welcome @WakasoBobby The 70-time Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso will play for KAS Eupen until the end of this season. The 32-years-old midfielder is on loan from Chinese first division club @FcShenzhen" the club wrote on the Twitter handle
It will be a return to active football and Europe after a while in China.
Wakaso has played for a lot of clubs in Europe in the past with most of them in Spain having played for Las Palmas, Espanyol among others.
He will be hoping for a place in Ghana's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
