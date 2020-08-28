9 minutes ago

Ghanaian center back Nicholas Opoku has signed for French Ligue 2 side Amiens SC on a season long loan deal from Italian side Udinese in the on going transfer window.

The French outfit paid Udinese 500,000 euros for the loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

He spent the second half of the 2019/2020 league season with Amiens when they were in Ligue 1 before they were relegated to the second tier.

The club announced the re-signing of the former Ghana U-20 defender on their official twitter handle:

"Amiens SC are pleased to announce the return to the club of Nicholas Opoku . Already loaned to Amiens SC last season, Nicholas Opoku returns to Picardy for this new 2020-2021 season,"

"The 23-year-old Ghanaian international , who belongs to Udinese, therefore comes to strengthen the defense of Luka Elsner. He had already played 7 games as a holder when he was on loan at the start of 2020 before the end of the championship,"

Welcome home Nicholas!,"

He is the second Ghanaian player currently on the books of the lower tier French club after the signing of Emmanuel Lomotey.

The former Club Africaine defender is still tied to his parent club Udinese until June 2022.

Nicholas Opoku has been capped six times by the Black Stars.

