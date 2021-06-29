38 minutes ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has now joined Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets permanently after a playing just a year of his initial two year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

The winger parted ways with Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf where he was on loan after their relegation from the German top flight in August 2020 before joining the Bulgarian giants.

This brings to an end his stay five year stay with relegated German Bundesliga side Schalke 04 where he joined their youth side in 2016 from lower tier Ghana side Unistar Academy in February 2016.

His impressive form has forced his Bulgarian side to make the deal permanent after making a total of 36 appearances across all competitions for Ludogorets Razgrad scoring four goals while providing nine assists in the process.

He was integral as the Bulgarian giants won their tenth league title in the 2020/2021 League season.

Tekpetey has in the past had loan spells at SCR Altach, SC Paderborn and Fortuna Dusseldorf.