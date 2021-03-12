1 hour ago

RB Leipzig have secured the signature of Brian Brobbey, with the Netherlands U19 striker set to join on a four-year contract from Ajax this summer.

A physically imposing striker who can be used across a front three, Brobbey broke into the Ajax first team this season and has scored 13 goals, as well as providing five assists, from 26 games in all competitions.

Leipzig's goals have been shared among a league-high 15 players this season. But in a post-Timo Werner team, Brobbey's presence figures to be extremely welcome.

"As a young, very versatile and determined player, Brian Brobbey fits exactly into the profile of RB Leipzig," explained sporting director Markus Krösche.

"He recently showed at Ajax that he can perform on an international level. Since Brian had some offers from other top European clubs, we're delighted that he decided to join us. We'll have a lot of fun with him in the coming season."

Brobbey will compete with Yussuf Poulsen and Alexander Sörloth for the right to lead Leipzig's line, although he could also line up alongside one of them in a front two. The young striker is simply delighted to be joining.

"RB Leipzig is a great club and is once again playing a great season," he said. "Julian Nagelsmann is a young and very good coach from whom I can still learn a lot. The team is solid. I'm really looking forward to meeting the team and of course I'd like to do my part to ensure that the club continues to be so successful."