1 hour ago

Ghana and Real Tamale United midfielder David Abagna Sandan has completed a transfer move to Sudanese giants Al Hilal in the ongoing January transfer window.

The 24-year-old midfielder has signed a four-year deal with the Sudanese side that will keep him at the club until at least 2027.

He said to have cost the Sudanese giants $200,000 in transfer fees from RTU.

Abagna was a shining light for a woeful Black Galaxies side that was dumped from the CHAN tournament at the quarter-final stage against Niger.

He was awarded man of the match in Ghana's only win against Sudan at the CHAN tournament where she was magnificent.

David Abagna featured in Ghana's three matches at the CHAN tournament before they were eliminated.

He will play for his new side in the CAF Champions League Group B where they are in the same group as Mamelodi Sundowns, Cotton Sport, and Al Ahly.

The midfield maestro scored nine goals and supplied three assists in 16 matches last season for RTU and has three in eight matches this campaign.

He joins compatriot and former Asante Kotoko left-back Imoro Ibrahim at the Sudanese side.