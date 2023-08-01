2 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Salisu Mohammed has finalized his transfer move to French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco after Southampton and the French club reached an agreement.

The Saints had initially turned down two proposals from Monaco for the Ghanaian international, but they have now settled on a £17 million deal.

AS Monaco confirmed the acquisition of the Black Stars centre-back in an official announcement on Tuesday, August 1.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of central defender Mohammed Salisu from Southampton Football Club. The Ghanaian international, 24, has signed up for 5 seasons and is now linked with the Monegasque club until June 2028,” the French Ligue 1 outfit said.

Salisu Mohammed's exceptional performances on the pitch have attracted attention from several European clubs, despite Southampton suffering relegation last season.

Despite interest from other clubs, Salisu remained committed to helping Southampton compete for promotion back to the English Premier League, showcasing his dedication to the team's success.

During his time in the English Premier League, Salisu featured in 21 matches for Southampton, making a significant impact with an impressive average of 5.4 clearances per game, a win rate of 2.5 in aerial duels, and an average of 2.3 tackles.

His abilities on the field have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs like Aston Villa and Fulham. Ultimately, he has chosen to join AS Monaco, a club renowned for its competitive presence in French football.

Prior to joining Southampton in 2020 from Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid, Salisu was also a key player in the Black Stars squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

As the transfer is now finalized, Southampton bids farewell to a talented defender, while AS Monaco gains a valuable addition to their squad.

Football fans of both clubs will be eagerly awaiting Salisu Mohammed's progress in the highly competitive environment of the French Ligue 1.