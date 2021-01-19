2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh has secured a loan move to Austrian topflight side SKN St. Polten in the current winter transfer window.

The Ghanaian who is owned by Red Bull Salzburg went on loan to MLS side New York Red Bulls but the loan deal has been cut short.

SKN St. Polten Sports director Georg Zellhofer : “We wanted to be even more unpredictable for the upcoming tasks on the offensive. With Samuel we have now found a player who, with his technique and speed, brings the attributes we were looking for.

"In addition, he has already proven his skills in the league several times. Therefore we are happy that we can welcome him to our ranks until the end of the season. "

Tetteh has contract with Red Bull Salzburg until summer 2022.

The Ghanaian striker has so far scored 16 goals and 11 assists in 66 Austrian Bundesliga appearances for varied teams.