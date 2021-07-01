39 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari has completed a transfer deal to Swedish side Malmo FF for an undisclosed fee from Portuguese club Moreirense FC .

The 21 year old striker has signed a three year deal until 2024 with the Scandinavian based side in the summer transfer window.

He was in good form last season whiles on loan in the Portuguese second tier league with Casa Pia AC from parent club Moreirense FC.

"He is a very exciting player who has both scored goals and assists in the Portuguese second division,"

"He is a good ball receiver, is fast and also a good finisher. So he has many good qualities and we think he will be a good complement to the attacking players we have." said Daniel Andersson, Malmo Sports Director.

"It feels fantastic. I am very happy to have signed for Malmö FF, I know that it is a big club and I notice that now that I have come here. I am here to score goals, but above all to be involved and contribute to the club's success," Abubakari expressed after sealing the move.

"Immediately when I knew that Malmö FF were interested, I wanted to come here. There was no doubt. And now I belong to the MFF family, this is my new home." Abubakari added.

The Ghanaian striker scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances in the Liga Portugal 2.