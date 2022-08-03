1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko has announced the signing of Ugandan striker Steven Dese Mukwala.

"From 𝗞𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗔 To 𝗞𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗜 Welcome 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗡 𝗠𝗨𝗞𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗔 @Mukwala9. The Ugandan joins us on a free transfer for a period of two years with an option to extend for a further year. AKWAABA MUKWALA" the club announced

New Kotoko capture Steven Mukwala arrived in Ghana on Monday before undergoing his medical examination in Kumasi with the club.

Kotoko has signed the 2019/2020 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Steven Mukwala on a two-year contract with an option for another year.

The porcupine warriors nearly signed the striker two seasons ago but they were unable to agree on terms with the striker's club at the time before he joined Revenue Authority FC.

He joins Kotoko after departing his former club Revenue Authority FC as a free agent.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has set its sights on assembling a formidable squad that is capable of challenging for honours ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The club ended last season with the Ghana Premier League title after missing out on the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

The club was intent on acquiring the signature of the striker last season but they failed to reach an agreement with his club before he joined Revenue Authority FC.

It was after the abortive Kotoko move that the 22-year-old Mukwala joined Revenue Authority FC where he scored 14 goals for them and ended the season as the third-best striker in Uganda.

In the 2019/20 Ugandan League, Dese scored 13 goals in 23 matches and netted 14 goals in 24 matches the following league campaign.

Then in the 2021/22 season, the striker hit the back of the net with 13 goals in 26 games.

He was behind Vipers SC forward Yunus Ssentamu and Erick Kambale from Express FC who registered 16 and 15 goals respectively.

Mukwala’s impressive displays also continued into the CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary round where he scored two goals in the home tie against Ethiopian Coffee FC to help his team win 2-1 in the 2020/2021 season

He also made his competitive debut for the Uganda Cranes in 2021 when they played out a goalless draw with Mali at Kitende in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.