2 hours ago

Noura Samir Hamed Samir Hamed Elsayed of Egypt has been appointed as the center referee for the upcoming match between Ghana and Tanzania in the African Games Women's Football tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Assisting Elsayed will be Sara Kemmad from Algeria as Assistant I, Ngarassoum Victorine from Chad as Assistant II, and Raya Sisay from Ethiopia as the Fourth Official.

Jodie Marian Reid Seton from Liberia will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Zambia’s Janny Sikazwe will act as the Referee Assessor.

Additional officials include Chisom Adaobi Ezeoke from Nigeria as the General Coordinator, Oluchi Ngozi Tobe Chukwu from Nigeria as the Media Officer, Odochi Joan Efughu from Nigeria as the Security Officer, and Yoane Claude Elong Bebey from Cameroon as the Assistant General Coordinator.

The highly anticipated match, scheduled for an 8:00 PM kick-off, promises to be an exciting encounter between the two teams at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.