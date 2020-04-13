3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Offinso South Constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon Ben Abdallah Banda, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, generously donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical items to help in the fight against COVID-19 in the Constituency.

The donation includes, 200 veronica buckets with its metal stands, 200 washing bowls, 200 dustbins, 200 gallons of liquid soaps, 200 set of tissue towels, 5000 pieces of hand sanitisers, 2000 pairs of hand gloves, 1000 nose masks and 100 pieces of Coverall dresses, for supply.

A high-level delegation of party's hierarchy from the NPP who accompanied the member of parliament for the donation include; the constituency chairman, Mr Atuobi Bantama Yiadom, the constituency communication director, Mr Anthony Opoku Afriyei, Wofa Boamah party Organizer, party's election officer Mr Bernard Opoku and some Offinso NPP communication team members.

Hon Abdallah Banda addressing the Media emphasizes that, all the community's in the area, commercial centers, institutions and agencies in the municipality will not be left out in the donations.

The member of Parliament who is currently NPP parliamentary Aspiring candidate reemphasized the need to create more awareness of the COVID-19 and educated everyone present to be very cautious and adhere to all the directives given by the World Health Organization and reiterated the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He advised the people to observe social distancing in all their endeavours. Staying home and refraining from unnecessary visits, proper handwashing with running water cannot be swept under the carpet at this moment of combating the world’s pandemic, coronavirus.

The constituents of Offinso south in a mad rush for the donations, hailed him for caring for them at this hour of emergency and pledged their supports as they encouraged him to keep on with his good works for the municipality.

Source: Kaakyire Kwasi Afari, Time FM-Offinso.