2 hours ago

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before Parliament today Thursday, February 16, 2023, to brief the house on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to the Business Committee of the House to summon the Finance Minister to give a policy brief on the programme due to the ongoing picketing at the Finance Ministry by pensioner bondholders for an exemption from the programme.

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin presenting the business statement of Parliament last Friday said it was necessary for the Minister to appear before Parliament to provide answers to questions raised by constituents of members of the House.

“Mr. Speaker, on the issue of the DDEP, pursuant to your directive, we engaged the Finance Minister, and we have his assurance to be here on Thursday, February 16, 2023,” the Deputy Majority Leader said.

The programme has faced stiff opposition from groups and individuals since its announcement.

The Ministry of Finance however said it has achieved 85% of its target under the programme.

Meanwhile, members of the Pensioner Bondholders who are demanding an exemption, say they would be in Parliament to witness proceedings.

“We had information that Parliament was trying to get the minister to Parliament. We have also heard that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday. Because we are not going to converge on the day, we will go to Parliament to see what is happening there,” the Convener for the Pensioner Bondholders, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi said.

The Finance Minister on February 15, 2023, engaged the pensioner bondholders but was cut short as a social activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor interrupted the meeting.

Source: citifmonline