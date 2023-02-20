4 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken another dig at Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta following challenges he is facing in his bid to turn the fortunes of the Ghanaian economy around.

The Minority also reiterated its call for the resignation or removal of the Finance Minister from office.

“We reiterate our call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta whose gross incompetence in managing our economy has assumed legendary status. The President must spare Ghanaians the agony of waking up tomorrow to see Ken Ofori-Atta still in charge of the economy,” the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said.

Mr. Forson took the swipe at Ofori-Atta during a press conference on Monday, February 20, 2023, ahead of the vetting of newly appointed ministerial nominees.

He made the remark while calling on the president to reduce his government size.

The Minority Caucus also called on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to merge some ministries.

The Minority Caucus wants the Ministry of Food and Agriculture merged with the Fisheries Ministry and the Chieftaincy Ministry merged with the Tourism Ministry. The Minority is also calling for the Sanitation and the Local Government Ministry to be merged to help reduce the size of the government.

The caucus also wants the Information and Communication ministries to be merged and the Transport and Railways ministries also merged.

Source: citifmonline