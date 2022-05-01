2 hours ago

Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer for Special Group of Companies, bought the second copy of Asamoah Gyan’s book titled 'LeGyandary' for GH¢100,000.

He was the chairman of the book launch that was held on Saturday, April 30, 2020, and was the first buyer of the five auctioned books on the night.

The first copy was handed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who launched the book, as a gift from Asamoah Gyan. Therefore, Dr. Ofori Sarpong then purchased the second copy.

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP, followed suit after Dr. Ofori Sarpong set the ball rolling, and also purchased the third copy of the book for the same amount.

The book, 'LeGyandary', documents the known and unknown facts, as well as, the told and untold story of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

The book was launched in a colourful programme held at the Kempinski hotel. The event saw in attendance, dignitaries, ex-footballers, and some African football legends.

Asamoah Gyan following the successful launch of his book becomes the first Ghanaian footballer to document his career in a book.

Speaking at the event, Gyan revealed that his goal was to inspire a future generation with his story.