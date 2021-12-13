20 minutes ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti Region; Dr. Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo has donated dual desks and uniforms to public basic schools in his constituency.

The desks numbering 1200 pieces and school uniforms of 1000 pieces were handed to the Oforikrom Municipal Educational Director on Monday and are expected to be distributed to all the public schools within the constituency.

Speaking to the media after a short ceremony, the Oforikrom lawmaker indicated the dual desks will make students comfortable in their studies. He said the school uniforms are being provided to needy students to facilitate their studies.

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo revealed that his constituency is going to establish what is called "Girls For Science Club" in order to encourage girls to pursue science going forward.

According to him, many girls in the various public schools fear to study science; they think the subject is reserved for only males; as a result, the pilot project (Girls for science club) will assist to encourage and psyche them to study the subject.

My vision for the "Girls for Science Club” project is to pick girls at the basic level to prepare and psyche them for about two years. They will be given mentors from KNUST to teach them to study hard and become a great scientist in the future. Some years to come; I want all of the girls in the club to be counted among the best scientists in the world.”

"I want to leave a legacy as an MP so that in the future when I’m not in the office, some people can point out that I helped them. I want my colleague's MPs to learn from me and also implement my method in their constituencies." Dr Marfo stated.

The Oforikrom "Girls for Science Club” is expected to be officially launched in January 2022.

Mrs. Dorothy Opare Baidoo, Oforikrom Municipal Educational Director on the other eulogized Dr. Marfo for the kind gesture. She said the desks will go a long way to help the students to concentrate during their studies.

She said, the "Girls for Science Club” project if implemented will help to take away the science fear factor in girls.