2 hours ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has described the current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as a coward.

According to the suspended NDC member, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s silence on the recent attack on the Speaker of Parliament and the leadership of the Minority by the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, is an act of cowardice.

“The fact is that the young man insulted Bagbin, insulted the leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament. The fact is that Ofosu-Ampofo has not spoken to this matter and the fact is that the Honourable Bagbin has been compelled to stand up and say that ‘young man, the work I am doing has nothing to do with NPP and NDC. I am the Speaker of Parliament and I will do my work according to the rules of engagement of Parliament.’

And I am saying that Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, stop sitting down there and talking about Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs. You are a coward, Ofosu-Ampofo is a coward. If he is a man he should get up and condemn this nonsense and let’s move on,” he fumed.

According to Anyidoho, the Party Chairman’s cowardice is borne out of his failure to show leadership and has thus challenged him to put down his job if he feels he is not in the position to effectively discharge his duties.

“He is a coward, he is not prepared to lead the party. This party was born out of a revolution. People have toiled, people have died. Ofosu-Ampofo, if you want to lead, lead. If you don’t want to lead step aside. But we shall not allow you to cede your authority to anybody,” he added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com