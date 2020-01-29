1 hour ago

There was drama during the trial of Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when a prosecution witness denied knowledge of his witness statement.

Prosecution Star Witness, Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, a newscaster with Adom FM denied his own witness statement in court today, 29th January, 2020 to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

According to him he did not author the content in the said witness statement.

He told the Court in his testimony, that sometime in May, 2019, the Police brought a prepared document to him to sign which he did.

Though agreeing that the statement had his signature, Mr. Ampofo Adjei told the court that he only signed a document brought to him without reading it.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Kweku Boahen, a Deputy Communications Officer of the party are on trial over an alleged leaked tape in which they are accused of inciting violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

The two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit assault against a Public Officer, while Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

Prosecution’s Facts

According to the prosecution’s facts, following the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence on January 31, 2019, Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo met with some NDC communicators on February 3, 2019.

Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo and Kweku Boahen are said to have outlined an action plan which included violence against Mrs. Mensa and Rev. Prof. Asante.

The prosecution added that on February 20, 2019, Boahen granted a radio interview in which he confirmed his participation in the said meeting and also revealed that the leaked audio recording was a true reflection of what had transpired at the February 3, 2019 meeting.

Peacefmonline