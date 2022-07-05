1 hour ago

Unveiled at an event in Accra, Ghana

Agency also launched its data suite, Audience Origin, in Ghana on the occasion

Accra – 29 June 2022 – Ogilvy Africa has unveiled FEED 2.0 for brands and businesses in Africa. It represents the latest in its stable of innovative digital products designed to provide data insights and tailored solutions to solve real challenges for businesses and consumers.

Originally launched in 2020, FEED 2.0 is the latest upgrade that offers real-time social intelligence and performance marketing, enabling brands and businesses to develop and distribute social content that is informed by data, produced in an agile fashion, and distributed to drive impact for brand/business KPIs.

Also launched was Group M’s data tool, Audience Origin, for the Ghanaian market. This is an audience-centric data-led product, providing deep understanding of consumer mindsets, choice hierarchy, decision-making considerations, and media usage patterns through a connected data foundation which is used in over 70 markets around the world.



The event, held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, brought together Ogilvy Africa’s leadership with clients, partners, and various stakeholders in Ghana.

Speaking during the launch, Vikas Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Ogilvy Africa, emphasized the importance of these tools, saying, “As a creative agency, we understand that creativity needs a new definition. At Ogilvy, we aim to put creativity in the intersections of content, data and technology. Today, we are proud to share two innovations that we hope will push the industry forward. FEED 2.0 is a game-changer for social-commerce in the region, and Audience Origin, a great addition to our media suite in Ghana.”



On her part, Akua Owusu-Nartey, Regional Managing Director, Ogilvy Africa, noted, “Our audiences today are mobile, social, visual and vocal, and to engage these new audiences you need a new approach. Modern brands need to work at the speed of culture and technology. The combination of these products being launched today is aimed at unlocking the power of data and performance marketing in a new data-driven world.”

She concluded, “These timely digital solutions are easy to set up and are tailored to brands’ needs. Our clients need to understand their audience’s rapidly changing behavior and better respond to their needs and preferences to drive commercial success for business at scale. These products will give them the data they need to make informed decisions faster and more effectively.”

Demonstrating FEED 2.0 to the assembled media and guests, Sumanta Ganguly, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy Africa, emphasized the need to understand human motivations and behaviors, which is key to social commerce in a world that is more data reliant, saying, “Brands today can capitalize on social trends to increase engagement and eventually, sales. FEED 2.0 offers brands that use social media to develop and share social content innovative solutions that are informed by data and that will impact brands and their business KPIs.



The Guest of Honor at the launch, Minister for Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in an interactive session lauded Ogilvy Africa for these creative digital products for businesses, highlighting the crucial role of data in business today in making timely business decisions.

About Ogilvy Africa

Ogilvy Africa is the largest network agency on the continent catering to 39 countries with a team of ~900 people across Central, East and West Africa. Headquartered in Nairobi - Kenya, Ogilvy Africa manages a portfolio of over 100 brands for clients such as Airtel, Coca-Cola, Diageo, Distell, Equity Bank, Exxon Mobil, Kenya Airways, Mondelez, NCBA, Nestle, Philips, PWC, SAB Miller, Sanlam, Total, UNICEF, Unilever and WWF amongst others.

It offers services across the full spectrum of marketing domains including Communication (Advertising, branding and content), Consumer Experience (Technology & e-Commerce), Growth Consulting (incl. Digital Transformation), PR & Influence and Media; all under one unified setup.

The agency has also created proprietary marketing products in areas such as real-time marketing, social intelligence, virtual experiences, influencer management, e-commerce enablement and content hubs.

Its unique operating model, One Ogilvy, allows clients and brands to cut the complexity of agency structures and create seamless omnichannel experiences for their consumers, across touchpoints. Fuelled by the holy trinity of content, data and technology; Ogilvy Africa strives to be the best-practice agency model, for Developing & Emerging markets.

With 20+ years in Africa, Ogilvy Africa has won the highest number of regional and global awards for the region including D&AD, Cannes Lions, Clio Awards, Dubai Lynx Festival, and SABRE Awards (Global and Africa); to name a few.

Ogilvy is a leading global creative network of WPP, founded by David Ogilvy in 1948.