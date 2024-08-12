3 hours ago

A former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has strongly condemned as highly unacceptable the recent remarks by Minister of Food and Agriculture Bryan Acheampong.

The Abetifi MP had stated emphatically that the NPP would win the 2024 elections “at all costs”, and dared the NDC “to burn the sea” if it disagreed.

These comments have been widely criticised for potentially inciting violence.

Mr Ntow expressed concern that those who look up to Mr Acheampong might simply follow his lead and call for his removal from his position.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show, Mr Ntow said, “I do not think an apology is enough. These things reflect a certain kind of mindset. These are people who are leading a whole political party, and incidentally, they happen to be incumbents in government with all of the state resources available to them.

“We saw what happened in one of the by-elections where some of the actors, including this same Bryan Acheampong, who was reported to have acted in ways that were supposed to have compromised the safety of people, and now he is emboldened to say more of such things.”

Speaking on the same show, Kwapong John Osae-Kwapong, a political scientist and fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), stressed the importance of managing one’s political temperament and called for an apology for the remarks.

Also, a former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, said, “When he [Bryan Acheampong] gets on stage, he becomes overwhelmed with emotion and excitement, and as a result, he speaks impulsively without considering the consequences of his words.”