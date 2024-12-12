2 hours ago

Residents of Gomoa Mfantse-Moa in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region were left in shock after a 21-year-old Okada rider, Kwame Ofosu, was gruesomely beheaded by an unknown assailant.

Reports indicate that, the assailant hired the victim to transport them to a nearby village.

However, upon reaching a secluded section of the road, the assailant allegedly killed the rider, took his head, and fled the scene.

Following the horrific incident, angry youth from the community stormed the recently commissioned Gomoa Obuasi Police Station, vandalizing the building, a police vehicle, and private cars belonging to officers.

The attack was reportedly fueled by misinformation that some suspects had been arrested by the police.

Speaking to Adom News, Ibrahim Obeng, the Assemblyman for Gomoa Afranse-Ofaso Electoral Area, confirmed the tragic incident and revealed that the perpetrators had taken the victim’s head.

He urged Okada riders to exercise caution and conduct background checks on passengers before offering their services.

Police are investigating the case and have appealed for calm in the community, while urging residents to report any suspicious activities to aid in apprehending the culprits.