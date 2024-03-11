2 hours ago

Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Showboy, has disclosed what he claims to be some dealings of the Arab Money Group (AMG), of which he is a key member.

According to him, the gang is backed by different kinds of spirits that each member is fortified with.

One can recall that over the years, the AMG boss, Criss Waddle, has been tagged a ritualist, as netizens have grappled with the possibility of him acquiring enormous wealth just by making ‘local’ songs.

However, Showboy, while establishing that the AMG group practices occultism, also said Criss Waddle is their ‘grandmaster’.

Showboy, the 2Hype gang boss and co-founder of the AMG group, said, “As for us, I mean AMG boys, we are backed by different kinds of spirits. We worship so many things. We’ve been doing that all our life, and Criss Waddle is our mallam,” he stated on Snapchat

He made these statements while reacting to the ongoing feud between Medikal and Okese1.

Showboy, while sharing his opinion on the matter, said all the attacks from Medikal could’ve been prevented if Okese1 had heeded his advice and quit fighting with the ‘Omo ada’ hitmaker.

“I warned Okese1, I told him not to fight with Medikal because AMG boys are deadly. The things we worship are beyond your imagination," he said.

Background

In 2021, Medikal and Okese1 were at each other’s throats on social media.

Medikal and Okese1 went wild on Twitter after the latter had alleged that the former secretly called Andy Dosty on the phone and thanked him for kicking him out of his studio during an interview.

A series of damning allegations from both sides characterized their fight.

Okese1 in his rants at that time established that he and Medikal had unresolved issues that stemmed from ungratefulness and betrayal.

There is nothing like blood money – Criss Waddle

In an earlier interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM, Criss Waddle refuted the existence of money acquired from human rituals (blood money).

Criss Waddle said blood money, or ‘Sikaduro,’ as it is referred to in the Twi language, is non-existent and needs to be re-echoed often.

Waddle made this comment when he was queried about his opinion on a man who was arrested sometime in 2022, for attempting to sacrifice his daughter in exchange for riches.

“When we address the fact that the ‘juju man’ [ritualist] blah blah blah… and we don’t focus on the fact that there is nothing like that, then it means that it’s going to pass, and we are going to find someone else that’s going to want to do something like that,” he stated on Daybreak Hitz.