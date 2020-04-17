1 hour ago

The normination of Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Bernard Oko-Boye as Deputy Minister for Health, has been approved by Parliament.

Joe Osei Owusu (MP), a First Deputy Speaker of Parliament on Friday submitted to the House a report of the Appointment Committee of Parliament requesting his approval, which the plenary approved.

Members of parliament on both the majority and minority sides backed the approval.

The 38-year-old medical professional was nominated as Deputy Minister earlier this month by President Akufo-Addo.

His appointment by President Akufo-Addo has become crucial as Ghana battles the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

He replaces Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, who has been reassigned to the Communication Ministry as a Deputy Minister.

The Appointment Committee vetted him on Wednesday, after which parliament was recalled from suspension to approve his nomination.

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye congratulated Dr Okoe-Boye after the House approved his appointment.

Credit: Daily Mail GH