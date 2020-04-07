1 hour ago

The appointment of Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ledzokuku Constituency, Hon. Dr. Benard Oko Boye as Deputy Minister designate for Health, has been well received by many Ghanaians.

Top Ghanaian media personality and Citi FM's breakfast show co-host, Godfred Akoto Boafo, has equally received the news with admiration.

According to Godfred, Dr. Oko Boye has been a shining light in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic and his introduction to the Health Ministry will ease the pressure on Minister of Health, Dr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

Godfred Akoto Boafo however, prayed the Minister-designate will not be frustrated at the sector if his appointment is confirmed by Parliament in the coming days.

"Congrats to Dr. Oko Boye. He has been a shining light during this crisis. Will ease some of the pressure on Agyeman Manu. If he will let him", he wrote on Twitter sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.

Meanwhile, MP for the Gomoa West Constituency and previously Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Alexander Kwadwo Kom Abban, is now Deputy Minister of Communications. He replaces Hon. Vincent Odotei Sowah, whose appointment as Deputy Communications Minister has been revoked by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo.