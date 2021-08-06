12 hours ago

Former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has presented a new taxi cab to one of his constituents as part of his Dr. Okoe Boye Skills Support Programme.

The new taxi is the tenth he has given out since the initiative started in 2017.

Already, the former MP has given out nine taxi cabs to different taxi ranks in the constituency.

“On Founders’ Day, I presented a comprehensively insured taxi to a constituent under the auspices of the Dr. Okoe Support Program, a program that helps to provide resources and equipment to people in different kinds of trade. This is the tenth taxi to go. The first nine taxis were given to taxi ranks in the community,” he told Citi News.

“We are reminded that the joy of life lies not in the materials you own but in the number of investments you have made in other people and in your community in general,” he added.

Source: citifmonline.com