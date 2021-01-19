3 hours ago

A new trending video shows Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee driving around town with a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

The veteran rapper who has been in rehab for some time now has been released as a video shows him driving on the streets of Kumasi.

Also, with him was a lady who claimed to be his girlfriend.

This new development comes after the rapper had been helped out by a longtime friend and colleague Lord Kenya, who took him to a rehabilitation centre after the rapper’s recent mental breakdown.

Watch video below;