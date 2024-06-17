17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is set to lead a massive demonstration against the sale of four Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Ghana’s Minister of Agriculture owns, Bryan Acheampong.

The protest on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 aims to compel the president to prevent the sale of these hotels.

Addressing a news conference at the press centre on Monday, June 17, Mr. Ablakwa said all arrangements for the demonstration are complete.

He emphasised his expectation for a peaceful protest and assured that individuals attempting to incite chaos would be dealt with by the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Ablakwa also mentioned that he anticipates officials from the presidency will meet the demonstrators and receive their petition for submission to the president.

The former Deputy Education Minister reiterated the importance of the demonstration in ensuring that the sale does not proceed, highlighting the urgency and significance of their cause.

“We have agreed with the police on the condition that the representatives of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will walk from the Jubilee House and meet us at the Christ the King Catholic Church to receive our petition.”

“We are very peaceful protestors and law-abiding as well. So we can give the Ghanaian people the full assurances that this agreement with the Ghana Police Service will be adhered to,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa has already petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the transaction.

However, he stated that he feels compelled to take this additional step because, despite widespread opposition, information he has obtained indicates that the process to finalize the deal is still ongoing.

Citing CHRAJ’s history of conducting thorough investigations, Mr Ablakwa expressed concern that the deal could be completed before the Commission concludes its inquiry.

Therefore, he believes it is necessary to exert extra pressure on SSNIT to halt the transaction.