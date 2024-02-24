1 hour ago

Following a statement from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team naming Okyeame Kwame as a member of the manifesto committee, the latter has emphasized that he is not privy to any of such information.

Earlier in a statement by the Director of Communications for Bawumia’s campaign team, Okyeame Kwame and some other celebrities were named as stakeholders appointed to collaborate with the NPP flagbearer to achieve a historic victory in the 2024 general elections.

However, the highlife musician insists that he has not officially been appointed to the Manifesto Committee or affiliated with the New Patriotic Party.

In a press statement dated February 24, 2024, by the ‘rap dacta’, he stated that he has not been paid to take up such a role.

“I wish to reassure my respected following and reiterate that I remain non-partisan and apolitical, as I have been throughout my entire career. I have not been paid by H.E. The Vice President's campaign team to be a member of the committee for the arts and tourism manifesto nor have I officially been invited on my terms as a non-partisan participant.

“Indeed, when it comes to contributing policy opinion towards the advancement of the Arts and Culture in Ghana, I am respectfully open to all political or ideological persuasions, be they NPP, NDC, CPP, Independent, or other, that may want me to openly and sincerely lend my knowledge to develop this noble industry,” he stated.

Okyeme Kwame added that although he is open to exploring various fields, he remains non-partisan.

“I have pledged myself to the service of Ghana, in all fields of my competence, with all my strength and with all my heart. All are sincerely welcome, as I remain non-partisan and #MadeInGhana4Life,” he explained.

The ‘Made in Ghana’ hitmaker is one of the fifteen people who were named as members of the New Patriotic Party’s Manifesto Committee for Tourism, arts, and Culture.

Other members are former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Catherine Abelema Afeku, Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur, Prof. Issahatu Adam, the founder of the Glitz Style Awards, Claudia Lumor, and actor Prince David Osei, among others.

Read the statement below: