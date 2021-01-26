3 hours ago

Legendary Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has given his fans detailed information about his newly released song, ‘Yeeko’ which features Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene.

According to him, the theme for the song is based on the cycle and the happenings of life. It is based on how people keep struggling day in day out with the troubles of life, but still keep moving and hoping for the best.

Talking about what drove him to write the song on Y 102.5 FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne Show’ with NYDJ, he said, “as we all know, life is not easy but we should still try to relax, especially after what we all faced last year. As we all know, 2020 was a very tough year for us and we’re still trying to fight our way out of COVID-19 so, just relax and chill”.

He added that even though he was trying to send a message across with the song, he still tried to make the song as clear and family-friendly as possible. And also make it fun so everyone who listens can relate to it. “But if you don’t get what I said, then it means the song was not meant for you”.

Comparing one of his hit songs “Woso” to “Yeeko”, he said, “if you listen to Woso and you listen to Yekoo, you’ll notice that the only difference between the two is speed or tempo because it is exactly the same song and the progression pattern is also the same. Both songs have the same idea of inspiration” he said.

He concluded by saying, “the song was just to bring hope and inspiration to everyone and remind us that, each day is a battle. And should be fought each day hoping for the best and while at it, we should also try to live the best of our lives knowing that the best is yet to come”.