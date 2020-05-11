50 minutes ago

Okyeame Kwame will perform with Patch Bay Band on May 13th via this platform

LALAFIO! An online platform connecting musicians with their fans

Ghanaian rap legend and businessman Kwame Nsiah-Apau, also known as ‘Okyeame Kwame’ has partnered with Vokacom to unveil a streaming platform called LALAFIO.

LALAFIO seeks to bridge the gap between musicians and their fans. It is also structured for live performances.

The interface proves to be easily accessible and convenient especially under this COVID-19 pandemic, where scores of people are observing self-quarantine.

It also gives music lovers the opportunity to watch their favorite musicians perform from the comfort of their homes.

Fans seeking to connect with their favorite musicians can log on to www.lalafio.com to enable viewing of various performances from musicians across the country.

Easiest steps to successfully register:

1. Visit www.lalafio.com

2. Hit Register Button

3. Enter Your Phone Number

4. Create Your Password

5. Confirm Password

6. Accept Terms And Conditions To Finalize Registration.

However, every musician gets paid after performances depending on the subscription and viewership.

This will enable musicians some level of financial support during this period and somewhat in the future.

Popular musicians will perform each week and this will be streamed live on the portal.

Meanwhile, Okyeame Kwame is currently promoting his Made in Ghana album, and has hinted of a new album right after COVID-19 has been tamed.

The rap legend will be performing with Patch Bay Band on May 13th.

About Vokacom

Vokacom is a Ghanaian technological, digital addressing, content aggregation, financial advisory, agribusiness and real estate company in Ghana that has strongly established itself as a trusted brand from 2004.