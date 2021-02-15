5 hours ago

The video of Okyeame Kwame’s latest song with Kuami Eugene, ‘Yeeko’, has already hit one million views on YouTube, barely a month after its release.

‘Yeeko’ is a song that taps into the new wave of drill music being spearheaded by some artists in Kumasi.

In his new song ‘Yeeko’ which was also produced by Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame talks about the struggles people go through on the daily basis to make ends meet.

The song went viral and had a lot of people including prominent personalities jump onto the ‘YeekoChallenge’.

According to Okyeame Kwame, he decided to try something new with this video. He shot most scenes and also directed the video by using a phone.

He made this revelation on his social media pages.

“I directed this video myself and partly shot some footage. We mostly used phones because we wanted it to be as natural as possible. My favorite part of the video is when @mrsokyeame came to take her phone and killed the whole vibe. #Yeeko,” he wrote.

Okyeame Kwame, whose ‘Made in Ghana’ album won Album of the Year at the 2020 3Music Awards, is considered as one of the resilient music brands in Ghana.

