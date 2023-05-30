2 hours ago

A fuel tanker belonging to Goodness Energy, one of the oil marketing companies in the Republic of Ghana, and a Yutong bus fully loaded with passengers collided at Gomoa Okyereko near Winneba in the Central Region at about 4.30 am today, Tuesday, killing six passengers instantly.

The casualties included the mate of the fuel tanker.

The report suggested that the Yutong bus which was fully packed with passengers from Ivory Coast, Ghana’s western neighbour, veered off its lane and crushed into the tanker truck.

Speaking to the media, DO2 Kwesi Hughes, the Municipal Fire Commander for Winneba, said the Yutong bus was headed towards the Liberia Camp, near Kasoa, in the Western Region of Ghana while the bulk road vehicle was headed towards Cape Coast from Accra, Ghana’s capital.

The injured were dashed to the Winneba Trauma Hospital and Effutu Municipal Hospital for treatment.

A local journalist, Alex Cobbinah, popularly known as Omanhene Pozo, told this portal that one person had been referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to seek medical attention.

According to him, the police recovered about US$8070 from the victims.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com