A new move to have internet service in commercial vehicle has been launched in Accra by insurance company Old Mutual Ghana.

The invitative dubbed “Ride and Browse” trotro initiative is to delight customers company as they spend time traveling in "trotro" to daily.

Pedestrians and users of public transport in the capital city will have access to free redo in branded Old Mutual trotros in which free wi-fi for internet browsing will be provided in addition.

This is to demonstrate Old Mutual Ghana's passion for championing financial health for all Ghanaians.

The trotros ply the Kasoa to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Ashiaman to Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Adenta to Kwame Nkrumah Circle routes.

Active riders on social media get to be part of a snap – post-win competitions. There are two competitions running for this campaign; the Troski Selfie and Spot My Troski.

With the Troski Selfie, passengers on the branded trotro will take selfies and post on their Facebook and Twitter page with #troskiselfie and tag Old Mutual Ghana.

With the Spot My Troski campaign, individuals will take a picture of the branded trotros anywhere they see them, post on their Facebook and Twitter page with #spotmytroski and tag Old Mutual Ghana.

In both cases, individuals stand the chance of winning airtime daily.

Speaking about their motivation for the campaign, Rita Adu Boateng, Head of Marketing and Operations for Old Mutual Ghana said, “Most urban transportation in Ghana is provided by mini-buses and state/private-supported bus services, accounting for about 60% of passenger movement.”

“As a company passionate about helping the societies in which we work in thrive, we thought it a great idea to ensure that passengers enjoy their travel comfortably and safely while using the internet for free.

She added, “People need to go to and from their various destinations and with our internet penetration as a country, the internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity for all.”

Old Mutual Ghana is a Life Insurance and Pension Trust Company that provides life assurance and great pension benefits.

Their purpose is to help customers thrive by enabling them to achieve their lifetime financial goals while investing their funds in ways that will create positive future for them, their families, their communities and broader society.

