18 minutes ago

The Constitutional Rights and Policy Advisor of Democracy Hub, organisers of the ‘Fix The Country’ protests, Oliver Barker-Vormawor was captured in a video that has gone viral turning off the engine of a police van, taking the key and running away with them.

The incident occurred during a scuffle between protesters from the Democracy Hub and the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, September 22, the second day of a three-day protest against economic mismanagement and other pertinent issues of national interest.

This was after the police arrested dozens of the protestors.

In the video, a man is heard shouting, “He has taken the key! Thief, thief! Arrest him, arrest him! He stole the key!”

Mr Barker-Vormawor, a lawyer, was also seen attempting to remove a police barricade, while an officer repeatedly repositioned it.

Meanwhile, MrBarker-Vormawor has admitted to removing the keys from the police van, explaining that he did it to immobilize the vehicle.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he wrote, “Yes, I took the key of the police tow truck to demobilize it! I own my resistance to the unlawful seizure of the vehicle carrying our water.”

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of some of the Democracy Hub demonstrators “for engaging in acts of lawlessness including blocking the road, pushing down Police crash barriers and obstructing traffic.”

“The Police are on a manhunt to arrest one of their leaders Oliver Vormawor and others who engaged in some acts of lawlessness at the 37 Intersection.

We would like to assure the public that the Police will arrest all the perpetrators involved and bring them to face justice” the police said in a statement.