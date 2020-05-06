2 hours ago

General Manager of Great Olympics, Mr. Oluboye Commodore has said that canceling the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season will come with serious legal ramifications, hence the need to be cautious about it.

There has been several calls for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season to be truncated prematurely due to the country’s ongoing battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The GFA are yet to take a decision on the matter despite completing a fruitful discussions with Club owners and Regional Football Associations over the past week.

According to the Association, they will continue engagement with all stakeholders before making a pronouncement of the 'fate' of the 2019-20 league campaign.

But speaking on the issue o Accra based Asempa FM, Mr. Commodore revealed that some of the clubs have running contracts with their players, and terminating the league means such contracts have become invalid.

The veteran football administrator also noted that some of the clubs and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have sponsorship agreements with some companies and organizations and these agreements will be seriously affected if the league is terminated.

He, however, noted that canceling the league must not be a one-off decision but due recognition must be given to the global conditions.

“Much will depend on how the disease is controlled across the globe and its impact on football’’, Mr. Commodore said.

“We shall also count on the instructions from the government on the way forward. No decision on the league can be taken without the needed approval from the government,” he added.

Commenting on the debt situation of the GFA, he said though they admit the local football body is in debt, they equally have the right to survive.

“The GFA must consider the clubs in the disbursement of the $500,000 package from FIFA,” he concluded.