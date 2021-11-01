53 minutes ago

Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker was left disappointed after his side dropped points late against newly promoted Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Accra based side were on course for a routine victory before conceding a penalty late in the game.

The Wonder club led the game for long spells after Raymond Oko Grippman had given the Accra based side a deserved first half lead .

Later in the second half, RTU fought hard and managed to score late through a penalty converted by talisman David Abagna to force the match to earn a draw.

“Honestly, is a match that I have to win. I knew I was going to win this match hands down but unfortunately, we have to commit a foul that resulted in a penalty”

“I will take it like that and prepare for the next fixture,” he said at post-match interview.

The wonder club will next play against another newly promoted side Accra Lions.