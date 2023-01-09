3 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku has been handed a late call-up to the Black Galaxies as a replacement for Abdulai Iddrisu.

The former Bechem United goalkeeper has sealed a transfer move to Tanzanian side Azam FC ruling him out of the tournament entirely.

The Black Galaxies goalkeeper has signed a two-year deal with the Tanzania side Azam FC from Bechem United.

Iddrisu arrived in Dar-es-Salam on Monday to seal his transfer from the Ghanaian side and sign his contract.

He was part of the Black Galaxies squad that was preparing for the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria at a training camp in Egypt but had to leave the team to seal the transfer ruling him out of the tournament.

Ghana played in the maiden edition in 2009 in Ivory Coast and then in Sudan in 2011 and 2014 in South Africa but missed out in subsequent editions in Rwanda, Morocco and Cameroon respectively.

Ghana will open their campaign on 15 January against Madagascar before taking on Sudan four days later.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.