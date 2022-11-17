39 minutes ago

In Accra, Great Olympics returned to winning ways as they beat Real Tamale United 2-1 at the Accra Sports stadium. Raymond Oko Grippman scored for Great Olympics in the 18th minute to cancel David Abagna’s opener before Amos Acheampong netted the match winner inside 67 minutes.

Adu Dwomoh scored the only goal of the match as King Faisal shocked Karela United 1-0 at the CAM Park at Aiyinase.

Baba Mahama was the hero for Nsoatreman FC who for the first time this season recorded their second straight win at home against Tamale City. The former Techiman City midfielder netted the only goal of the match in the 68th minute of the encounter.

Aduana FC stood tall against Berekum Chelsea as they beat their rivals 2-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park. Mezack Afriyie scored in the 45th minute to cancel Bright Adjei’s opener two minutes earlier. Bright Adjei again got on the score sheet as he netted his second of the day in the 56th minute to give Aduana FC all the spoils at home.

Kwesi Donsu gave Medeama SC a great start at DUN’s Park but the mauves and yellows couldn’t hold on to the lead as Ibrahim Laar equalized for Bibiani Gold Stars in the 38th minute.

The woes of Dreams FC were compounded by Bechem United as they posted a 2-1 win over the Still Believe lads at the theatre of Dreams in Dawu. Kofi Agbesimeh scored in the 36th minute to cancel Agyenim Boateng’s opener before Emmanuel Avornyo added the second goal in the 42nd minute for the Hunters.

The match between Kotoku Royals was rained off and would be played on Thursday, November 17, 2022.