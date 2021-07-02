8 minutes ago

The GFA Disciplinary Committee has dismissed Accra Hearts of Oak's protest against Great Olympics in relation to their Ghana Premier League Matchday 28 match.

Hearts of Oak lodged a protest against Olympics over the eligibility of player Kwame Rhule who featured in their Matchday 23 clash.

Despite admitting there were wrong doings and subsequently suspension at the centre of controversy, Kwame Rhule, the FA believes Olympics cannot suffer a point deduction.

"GFA,the Disciplinary Committee decides as follows:

5.That should any party be dissatisfied with or aggrieved by this Decision,

Regulations, Accra Great Olympics FC is not theguilty party in this instant

Olympics FC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC shall stand.

the party has within one (1) day of being notified of this Ruling to appeal to

2.That in accordance with Article 28(2)(b) of the GFA Premier League

Koomson Biney and/or Joshua Kwame Rhule are suspended with

Suhyen SC should be charged by the GFA Prosecutor.

immediate effect.

3.That the Player Koomson Bineyand/or Joshua Kwame Rhule and Koforidua

1.That the instant protest is dismissed.

caseand the results of the Ghana Premier League match between Great

4.That until the determination of the misconduct cases, the registration of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association are suspended with immediate effect.

the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

