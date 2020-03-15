2 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics will need about 8 players in the second transfer window to strength the team, head Coach Annor Walker has said.

Coach Walker believes he will have to strengthen some departments of the team in other to establish a winsome side.

Speaking at the post match Conference on Sunday after his side's 2-1 victory over Liberty Professionals, he said he has identified some weakness of the team which he believes the opening of the transfer window will offer him to opportunity to work on.

“I need central defenders and midfielders to strengthen the team.”

“Modern football is played with offensive midfielders and I don’t have a lot of them.”

“At a point I had to bring on a striker to help the midfielders because I did not have enough midfielders.”

“I also need sharp strikers, that is typical goal scorers.”

“In all I am looking at signing 8 players in the transfer window.” Annor Walker said.

Walker took charge of Olympics after the departure of Seth Hoffman.

Great Olympics defeated Liberty Professionals 2-1 on match day 15 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Prior to that they had suffered a humiliating 4-0 away defeat against regional rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak on March day 14 in Accra.

Olympics lie 12 with 17 points after 15 matches.

There are two games to end the first round of the Ghana Premier League.