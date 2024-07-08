2 hours ago

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais have officially announced the permanent signing of Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah.

Nuamah, who joins from Belgian Pro League club Molenbeek, has committed to a four-year contract with Lyon, running until June 30, 2028.

The French giants have paid €28.5 million for the acquisition of the pacy winger, who impressed during his loan spell last season.

Lyon confirmed the deal on Sunday through a statement on their website, praising Nuamah's dynamic style of play and his significant impact on the pitch.

Ernest Nuamah’s journey to Lyon began with his standout performances at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where he played from January 2022 to August 2023.

During his tenure at Nordsjaelland, he made 49 appearances and scored 20 goals, demonstrating his potent ability in front of goal.

These performances earned him a loan move to Lyon in the summer of 2023, where he continued to impress.

Nuamah’s speed, skill, and knack for crucial plays caught the attention of his coaches and club officials, leading to his permanent transfer.

Last season, while on loan at Lyon, Nuamah made 33 appearances in both Ligue 1 and the French Cup, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The club’s statement described Nuamah as a forward with exceptional qualities and great potential for development. As a 20-year-old Ghanaian international with 11 caps, Nuamah has shown significant promise and growth.

Nuamah is set to resume training with the today Monday, July 8, as he embarks on this new chapter with Olympique Lyonnais.

He aims to build on his impressive performances and contribute further to the club’s success in the upcoming seasons.