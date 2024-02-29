59 minutes ago

Ernest Nuamah, the 20-year-old Ghanaian forward playing for Olympique Lyonnais, has shared his positive experience since joining the club last summer from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

Nuamah openly expressed his profound happiness and satisfaction with his journey at Lyon, highlighting the warm welcome and support he received from teammates and the club's staff.

From the outset, he felt a strong sense of camaraderie, which significantly aided his seamless integration into the squad.

“I feel really good here. It’s going really well. Everyone on the team came up to me. Everyone received me with open arms. I love this beautiful city,” said Nuamah, reflecting on the positive atmosphere within the club.

Since his arrival, Nuamah has made significant contributions on the field, featuring in 19 appearances, scoring one goal, and providing two assists in the French Ligue 1 this season.

His positive sentiments about life in Lyon reflect not only his success on the pitch but also the supportive environment that has contributed to his overall well-being in the vibrant city.