The Western North Regional Police Command has confirmed that the Attorney General's office has advised the prosecution of Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, Omanhene of the Aowin Traditional Area, and six others on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and manslaughter.

This decision comes after a three-year-long investigation into a violent chieftaincy dispute that claimed four lives in Enchi in November 2022.

According to police sources, the Attorney General’s office has thoroughly reviewed the evidence gathered and concluded that there is enough basis to prosecute the suspects.

The Western North Regional Police Command has, therefore, been directed to initiate the necessary legal processes to bring the accused persons before the court.

In addition, further investigations have been ordered to strengthen the case against the suspects and possibly uncover more details surrounding the incident.

The police have assured the public that they are expediting their processes to ensure that justice is served.

Background

The incident, which took place on November 6, 2022, led to the tragic loss of four lives and left one person injured during a violent chieftaincy dispute in Enchi, the capital of the Aowin Municipality in the Western North Region.

The violence erupted following a long-standing dispute over traditional leadership, which escalated into deadly confrontations between rival factions.

The police swiftly intervened to restore order and deployed additional security personnel to the area, including at the palace and other key locations, to prevent further clashes.

In the aftermath of the violence, authorities launched a full-scale investigation to establish the facts and identify those responsible. Multiple arrests were made, and key figures linked to the dispute were placed under scrutiny.

Over the past three years, the police, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s office, have been gathering evidence, reviewing witness statements, and building a case that has now led to the decision to prosecute Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III and six others.

The case remains under active investigation, and the trial process is expected to commence in the coming weeks. The Attorney General’s office has assured the public that it will pursue the matter diligently to ensure that justice is served.