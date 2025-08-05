27 minutes ago

Deputy Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has encouraged Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to take advantage of the government’s 24-hour economy policy by expanding their operations and service delivery.

He made the call during the official rebranding ceremony of Engen Ghana Limited to Misa Energy Ghana Limited, an event that marked a new chapter in the company’s strategic growth.

In his remarks, Gyan-Mensah highlighted the critical role of OMCs in driving economic activity under the 24-hour economy framework. He noted that OMCs are uniquely positioned to support continuous economic operations through the reliable delivery of petroleum products.

“We cannot discuss the 24-hour economy without acknowledging the critical role of OMCs, since they are the engine room for the last-mile delivery of petroleum products,” he said. “OMCs serve as the bridge between national bulk supply systems and end-users.”

He further stressed that under the 24-hour policy, OMCs will not only function as fuel retailers but also as essential enablers of economic activity. Their operations will be vital to ensuring that industries, retailers, healthcare facilities, hospitality providers, transport services, and agro-processors can function efficiently around the clock.

The Deputy Minister also commended Misa Energy Ghana Limited for its commitment to innovation and its forward-looking approach amid the evolving energy landscape. He praised the company’s rebranding as a significant move that aligns with broader national goals for energy transition and economic expansion.