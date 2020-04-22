1 hour ago

The health condition of one Coronavirus patient on admission in Ghana has deteriorated with the patient put on a ventilator, President Akufo Addo has disclosed.

Out of the official figure of 1042 positive cases, nine persons have died.

Addressing the leadership of churches at the seat of government, Jubilee House, President Akufo Addo stressed that none of the patients who have died lost their lives exclusively because of the virus.

“Until now we’ve had four critical cases, nine deaths and I think one is seriously advanced in the illness and therefore on a ventilator. This enhanced capacity for testing which came out of the lockdown enabled us to have a clearer picture of the evolution of this virus. The nine who died in each of their cases were people who had other important complications which the doctors call comorbidity. In fact, as we stand they have not been able to say that one single person who has died exclusively because of the virus.”

Kasapafmonline