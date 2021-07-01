20 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost to bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in their fierce match day 31 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium which has all but guaranteed Hearts of Oak a 20th League title with three more matches to go.

Since the defeat a cross section of the fan have been calling for the head of the team's head coach Mariano Barreto who they have accused of adding nothing to the team since taking over.

A 64th minute strike from Hearts forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie means Kotoko's hopes of annexing the league title has now evaporated into thin air.

Board member of the club, Mr Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has jumped to the defense of the team and the head coach for last Sunday's loss.

The Board member says it will be unfair to judge the team and coach by a single defeat to Hearts all season.

“When you want to use one match to assess a team or the technical aspect of a team, I think it not too fair, the reason been that Kotoko, as we speak, is at the second position with 56 points, others (hearts of oak) has done well that is why they’re on top," he told Kumasi FM.

“This doesn’t mean your team or technical handlers is poor, no.

"Then, those that he won over them, what would they say about their coaches, there are 18 clubs battling for the league title, and we are at the 2nd position, so we have done well, we would have been happy if we are at the top spot.

"We will help and do anything possible to win our remaining matches same as our other opponents, so one cannot say the technical team is poor and must be sack based on the assessment of one match, we have to be fair to them as well,” he concluded.